COAS Attahiru renames war against Boko Haram

COAS Attahiru renames war against Boko Haram

Friday, April 30, 2021 9:05 pm


General Attahiru: Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff

General Attahiru: Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff

 

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, April 30, 2021 (NAN) The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has approved the renaming of the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North East from Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Yerima said the development was premised on the fact that the Nigerian Army (NA) had made a lot of progress over the years and needed to re-align for better efficiency.

He disclosed that changes would also affect the re-designation of the Army Super Camps to now reflect the nomenclature of the formations and units followed by the name of the locations they occupy.

The Army spokesperson also said the sub-units were redesigned as Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) followed by the name of their locations, adding that all the changes were with immediate effect.

According to him, the renaming is in line with the COAS vision of having “A Nigerian Army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a joint environment”.

“It is the belief of the COAS that the complete defeat of insurgency is a process that requires the participation of the entire nation using all elements of national power.

“He further gave assurance that the Nigerian Army under his leadership will continue to pursue the path of “jointness” in prosecuting the counterinsurgency war,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Video: Mercy Aigbe, lawyers, activists, others protest alleged plans to release Baba Ijesha
    43 mins ago

    Father Mbaka asked for contract, that’s why he’s angry-Presidency
    Governor David Umahi: says he is ready to talk and empower bandits 45 mins ago

    I want talk to bandits and empower them – Gov. Umahi
    1 hour ago

    We will recover Oyo’s money from contractors who failed to deliver – Makinde
    4 hours ago

    JUSUN: Staff chased out of Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos
    4 hours ago

    Ooni Canvases for Locally Made Products as Titan Farms Opens Rice Factory in Ibadan
    Acting IGP. Alkali Baba 5 hours ago

    South-east Security: IGP Commences Overhauling of Security Architecture
    6 hours ago

    Leave Second Term, Be Serious With Security -Amuzu Advises Dapo Abiodun