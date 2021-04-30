Father Mbaka asked for contract, that’s why he’s angry-Presidency

Father Mbaka asked for contract, that’s why he’s angry-Presidency

Friday, April 30, 2021 9:20 pm


 

Mbaka

The Presidency, today reacted to Rev Father Ejike Mbaka’s outburst against President Muadu Buhari.  According to a 30 April statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, (Media & Publicity), “any outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.”

Here, as argued by the Presidency, is the point of departure:

“Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”

