Leave Second Term, Be Serious With Security -Amuzu Advises Dapo Abiodun

By Adejoke Monsurat

Chief Toyin Amuzu has again advised Governor Dapo Abiodun to take seriously the safety and security of Ogun State residents among other needs, instead of playing undue politics that shows unconcern to the plight of the people.

Chief Amuzu was reacting to the subtle second term declaration of Governor Abiodun at the 108th Baptist convention, where he said he might become a Pastor after his second term, just as gunmen murdered a popular hotelier and wife in Atan-Ota, while the Gateway Polytechnic , Saapade was shut down over the terrible situation of insecurity in the State.

According to him, “It is sad that 63 -year old Kehinde Ibidunni and his wife, 54 -year old Elizabeth were killed during an invasion of their residence at Atan-Ota, here in Ogun State. In fact , it is more worrisome that the authorities of the Gateway Polytechnic had to shut down the institution and asked the students to go home over worsening insecurity in the State as they could no more guarantee the safety of the students, while there have been series of security issues in Ogun East, Ogun West and Ogun Central Senatorial Districts of the State”.

Chief Toyin Amuzu, said he was shocked that the State Helmsman is more concerned on his second term bid, even at this time when Ogun State is facing such security challenge, infrastructural deficit, economic doldrums and a whole lot.

In his words , “any serious Government would have settled down to tackle headlong the security challenges and create solutions to the many problems confronting the people”.

“While the police and other security agencies might be doing their best , it is left for the government of the State to use it’s security vote wisely and empower the youth to reduce their involvement in crimes”.

Chief Amuzu advised the state government not to only create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive ,but to ensure that more job opportunities are created to positively engage our people.

“By now, we should have Close Circuit television, CCTV in strategic places, proper profiling of people, sensitisation, community security and collaboration among other ideas to check the security challenge”, Chief Amuzu said.

He stressed the need for Governor Dapo Abiodun not to forget his roles of safety and security, as well as the well-being of the people which he sworn to protect as Governor of the State.