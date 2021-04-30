Minister Dissolves  Boards of 31 Federations

Friday, April 30, 2021 3:04 pm


Sunday Dare: Minister of Sports and Youth Development

In keeping with the Olympic Charter which stipulates a four- year tenure for all Sports Federations Boards following  the expiration  of the tenure of the National Olympic Sports Federations, the Minister of  of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare  has Dissolved  the boards  and constituted Caretaker Committees.
The Minister  who was  represented by the Director of Federation  , Elites Athletes  Department Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Dr. Simon Ebhojaiye  stated “Within the last four years, a few of the National Sports Federations Boards performed remarkably,  Having run a full Olympic cycle, the Boards of the NSFs inaugurated on 21 June, 2017 are hereby dissolved to pave way for fresh elections.  In order to ensure continuity in the administration of the Federations, Caretaker Committees are hereby put in place to manage the affairs of the Federations until elections are conducted and the new Boards inaugurated”
Ebhojaiye further said”Mindful of the Olympic Games in July 2021, the Caretaker Committees will work assiduously towards enhancing team Nigeria’s participation at the Games. The Ministry in partnership with the NOC, will release in due course, the time-table for the elections into National Sports Federation Boards”
 He encouraged all Nigerians with passion and interest for  Sports  to  contribute selflessly to the development of Sports in Nigeria by indicating interest in the Membership of the various National Sports Federations.
 The Caretaker Committees for the 31 National Sports Federations will run the affairs of the Federations until the inauguration of the new Boards.
The Aquatic Federation of Nigeria Caretaker committee is headed by  Babatunde Fatai William; Olumide George, Athletic Federation of Nigeria; Francis Orbih, Badminton Federation of Nigeria; Eng. Musa  Kida, Basketball Federation of Nigeria; Rtd General Joseph  Ayeni, Nigeria Boxing Federation; DIG  Sani Sani Mohammed, Nigeria Chess Federation; Professor  Yahaya Ukwanya, Nigeria  Cricket Federation; G Masari, Cycling Federation of Nigeria;  Abubakar Gaya, Darts Federation of Nigeria; Alhaji U Nahuche, Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation; Abubakar Dangaladima, Fives Federation of Nigeria; Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlolola, Nigeria Golf Federation;  Prince Kelvin Erhurnwunse, Gymnastic Federation of Nigeria.
Others are Samuel Ochecho, Handball Federation of Nigeria;  Senator  Andul Ningi, Nigeria Hockey Federation; Brig Gen. Z L Abubakar, Nigeria Judo Federation;  Sila Agara, Karate Federation of Nigeria; Yakubu Abubakar, Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria; Arc. Adewunmi Adekunle, Nigeria Wushu Kungfu Federation; Rtd Rear Admiral Porbeni Festus, Nigeria Rowing, Canoeing and Yatching Federation; Comrade Iyorchia Grace, Nigeria Rugby Federation; Suleman Gora, Nigeria Scrabble Federation; Maj. General  Johnny Hamakim, Nigeria Shooting Federation; Oyerinde Adeboye,Nigeria Squash Federation; Chief Tikon Ishayaku, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation;  Mrs Margaret  Binga,Nigeria Taekwondo Federation; Akindoju Olaoye, Nigeria Tennis Federation; Usman Musa, Traditional Sports Federation of Nigeria; Musa Nimrod, Nigeria Volleyball Federation;  Tonobok Okowa,Nigeria Weightlifting Federation and Dr Daniel Igali,Nigeria Wrestling Federation.
Signed
*Media office of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development*
