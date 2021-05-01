Customs invades Ibadan market, carts away truckloads of foreign rice

Saturday, May 1, 2021 3:55 pm


File: Lorries containing smuggled rice impounded

By Suleiman Shehu

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone A invaded Oja Oba Market in Ibadan in the early hours of Saturday and carted away truckloads of foreign bags of rice

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the officers broke into shops and warehouses in the market taking away no fewer than eight truckloads of bags of rice.

The invasion is coming barely a month after a similar incident at Bodija Market, where men of the service also carried out a similar operation.

The Public Relations Officer of NCS, FOU Zone A, Mr Theophilus Duniya, confirmed Saturday’s operation in a telephone interview with NAN in Ibadan.

Duniya said the act which established the service empowered it to break into any shop or warehouse whenever it  suspects contraband items are stocked in them.

“Yes an operation was carried out at the market.

” I cannot ascertain the numbers of bags of rice that were evacuated presently.

“Normally after interception, examination are conducted where the bags are counted to ascertain the number.

” As I speak with you, am yet to get those information but I can confirm to you that there was an operation and some bags of rice were evacuated.

“The act establishing the service empowers men and officers of the service to break into any shop or warehouse upon reasonable suspicion of prohibited items stocked therein, with or without warrant,” Duniya said.

