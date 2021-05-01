Diri to INC leaders: Don’t compromise interest of Ijaw people.

Diri to INC leaders: Don’t compromise interest of Ijaw people.

Saturday, May 1, 2021 2:29 pm


Governor Diri

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has charged the new executive of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) to protect the interest of the Ijaw nation at all times.

Diri gave the charge on Saturday when the new INC executive, led by its President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor urged the leadership to set aside their political interests and work toward repositioning the INC.

Diri expressed happiness that the new leadership emerged through a rancour-free and exemplary electronic voting process after years of the organisation being comatose.

He said, “I am indeed the happiest man that out of this electoral process, we have a brand new executive of the INC.

“There is a hand of God in your election. It was God’s own design using every one of us to ensure the loud silence of the Ijaw nation would no longer be.

“On no account should you compromise the interest of the Ijaw people.

“I believe very strongly that the Ijaw nation is going to be heard.

“Have it at the back of your mind that your paramount interest should be that of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

“You have chosen to lead the Ijaw people. You are the president of the Ijaw people and not the president of any political party.

“Let it be that under your tenure, the Ijaw nation makes remarkable progress and have some degree of autonomy they have been looking forward to.’’

On the electronic voting system adopted for the electoral process, Diri noted that the Ijaw people had shown that they were pacesetters.

According to him, a hitch-free election is possible in Nigeria.

Earlier, Okaba thanked the governor for his support and assured him that the leadership would work hard to move the Ijaw nation forward. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    UCH Ibadan: Doctors on strike over unpaid salaries 1 hour ago

    UCH resident doctors on strike over unpaid salaries
    2 hours ago

    The Popular Faces of the Crypto World: Top 5 Investors You Need to Know About
    3 hours ago

    Do You Want to know about Bitcoin Billionaires? Here’s a list of the top 10 investors!
    3 hours ago

    CBN Vs First Bank: Awosika Responds, Avoids Emefiele’s Allegations
    Doguwa: Says APC Reps not interested in joining PDP 4 hours ago

    No plans by APC Reps to dump party, says Doguwa
    Ibukun Awosika: speaks on service as the chairman of First Bank of Nigeria's Board 5 hours ago

    ‘We acted in best interest of First Bank’ – Awosika reacts to her sack by CBN
    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State 6 hours ago

    2023, Benue South and power shift agitation
    Edo State University, Uzairue, 6 hours ago

    Edo University gets MBBS clinical accreditation, ranks 4th in Nigeria