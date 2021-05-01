Do You Want to know about Bitcoin Billionaires? Here’s a list of the top 10 investors!

Ever since the launch of Bitcoin to the public in 2010, this digital currency has retained media hype and frenzy. Though the vicious pandemic had shaken up the cryptocurrency market, the prices are now moving upwards. With more than $1 trillion in market capitalization, Bitcoin is undoubtedly one of the most successful virtual currencies.

It is also true that Bitcoin investing has produced numerous billionaires. These are the people who believed in the concept before digital currency attained success. Impeccable intuition and excellent analysis ability led them to make many profitable decisions.

List of top ten Bitcoin Billionaire Investors

The extreme volatility of the crypto market is undeniable. However, experts are of the opinion that it is this volatility that offers investors the opportunity to amass huge profits. Here, take a look at some of the Bitcoin investors who took risks that ultimately paid off!

Blythe Masters

One of the most successful women Billionaires in Bitcoin is Blythe Masters. She has undoubtedly paved the path for women in the world of cryptocurrency. Formerly holding executive positions at JPMorgan Chase, she was also the CEO of Digital Asset Holdings.

The company produces processing tools based on encryption for securities trading. With Master’s impeccable reputation, she rendered more legitimacy to Bitcoin. Though she has stepped down, Masters is still involved with the company as a strategic advisor and a board member.

Michael Novogratz

Previously associated with Goldman Sachs, Michael Novogratz became a part of Fortress Investments in 2002. After his retirement from Fortress Investments in 2015, he established the Galaxy Investment Partners. Now, he is the CEO of this investment firm that focuses on different kinds of digital currencies such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, etc.

Novogratz invested about 30% of his total wealth in cryptocurrencies. Moreover, he is also known for predicting the price movements of Bitcoin.

Barry Silbert

One of the most prominent personalities in the world of crypto is Barry Silbert. It was in 2012 that Silbert came across Bitcoin and was intrigued. He set up the Bitcoin Investment Trust (BIT) in 2013. After that, Barry founded the Digital Currency Group (DCG) in the year 2015.

Now, DCG supports more than 130 projects and has acquired numerous relevant subsidiary companies. Some of them are – CoinDesk, Foundry, Genesis, Luno, etc. No wonder he has the nickname of “The King of Crypt.”

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

If there are any twin Bitcoin billionaires that have made a name for themselves, then it is Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. They gained substantial popularity due to their lengthy lawsuit with Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook creator.

The twins founded the Winklevoss Capital Management in 2012. Then, in the year 2014, they established Gemini, which is a virtual currency exchange platform. With Gemini, people can buy, store and sell virtual assets. Moreover, they are invested in building a regulated system to entice institutional investors.

Brian Armstrong

After brief stints at both Airbnb and Deloitte, Brain Armstrong stumbled upon Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin paper. It was then that his interest in the world of cryptocurrency started. Then, in 2012, he cofounded Coinbase with Fred Ehrsam. Now, it is one of the widely popular digital currency exchange platforms. The daily trading volumes are approximately $3 billion. It is estimated that Armstrong owns 20% of the exchange platform.

Chris Larsen

Notably, one of the most famous names in Silicon Valley, Chris Larsen, has invested in numerous technology startups. He co-founded E-loan in 1996. Then, in 2006, he was a co-founder of Prosper Marketplace.

After that, he was the co-founder of Ripple along with Jed McCaleb. They founded the platform to facilitate global payments via Blockchain technology. Moreover, they also developed the Ripple token, XRP.

Changpeng Zhao

The exile of his father from his home country, China, led Changpeng Zhao to do various jobs to support his family. His first stint was at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Then, he shifted to Shanghai and established Fusion Systems. After that, he worked on different cryptocurrency projects and was the CTO of OKCoin.

After selling his home, in 2017, Zhao launched Binance. Now, it is one of the most successful exchange platforms.

Jed McCaleb

Regarded as one of the pioneers in crypto investing, Jed McCaleb was associated with three different crypto firms. He funded Mt. Gox in 2010 as a notable Bitcoin exchange platform. Then, in the year 2012, he founded Ripple with others. However, soon he left and co-founded Stellar in the year 2014.

It is estimated that the majority of Jed’s wealth is due to the Ripple tokens of XRP he still has. There are rumors that state he still has 3.4 billion XRP in his possession.

Michael Saylor

When it comes to well-known executives, Michael Saylor is always in the conversation. He is the CEO of MicroStrategy, a software firm. Recently, he made an announcement regarding converting the assets of the company into Bitcoin. After this, there was an official confirmation that MicroStrategy purchased 21,454 Bitcoin with $250 million. Right now, the company holds 90,531 Bitcoins.

Moreover, he also personally invested $175 million in purchasing 17,732 Bitcoins. Now, that has culminated to about $650 million.

Tim Draper

One of the most influential personalities of Silicon Valley, Time Draper, is also famous in the world of cryptocurrency. He is mainly known for numerous investments in companies, such as Baidu, Tesla, Coinvase, Twitch, Robinhood, etc. Moreover, he also gained huge media coverage due to the Silk Road scandals.

He purchased 29,656 Bitcoins in the highly controversial Silk Road case worth $18.7 million. Now, they are worth more than one billion dollars.

These are some of the Bitcoin billionaire investors that not only generated more wealth but also spread awareness about it. Most of them have connections with the crypto world and want to witness the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin. If the tales of these investors inspire you, you can dip your toes into the world of Bitcoin investing with platforms like bitqt.io. However, make sure that you study the market in detail and understand the risk before making any decision!