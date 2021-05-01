Edo University gets MBBS clinical accreditation, ranks 4th in Nigeria

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), has approved clinical accreditation for the Bachelor of Medicine; Bachelor of Medicine (MBBS) programme for Edo State University, Uzairue.

The approval follows the consideration of the report of the MDCN accreditation visit to the university in January 2021.

With the approval, the College of Medical Sciences of the University is now qualified to conduct examinations in pharmacology and pathology for its first set of medical students who are in 500 level of their educational pursuits.

The achievement attests to the institution’s invaluable potentials and remarkable achievements in its quest to provide quality education, and has formed the basis for its recognition and universal acceptability.

Since its establishment in March 2016, the University has broken new grounds in the area of technological advancement.

It is pertinent to note that the Edo state-owned institution recently hit the international limelight with its ranking as 4th in Nigeria (801 in the world) in its first appearance in the 2021 assessment of universities by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

Recall that it was the first University in West Africa to adopt the CANVAS Learning Management System for teaching, as well as the first and only medical training institution in Nigeria with an Anatomage table, a technologically advanced anatomy visualization system for anatomy education, used by world-leading medical schools for the training of medical students.

It is also equipped with a well-fortified clinical skills laboratory that competes favorably with other medical schools across the globe, has also been rated high by stakeholders in the education industry for acquiring low fidelity and high fidelity Manikins (Simman 3g) that enable the simulation of different kinds of scenarios for the training of medicine and nursing students.

All programs of the University that are due for accreditation have all been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and all relevant regulatory professional bodies.

Edo State University, Uzairue, which is at the forefront of maintaining an uninterrupted academic calendar and prompt completion of the curriculum by students, has also commenced lectures for its first set of post-graduate students.