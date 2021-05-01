Kogi govt commends workers

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has hailed Kogi State workers at all levels for their commitment to the collective growth, development and stability experienced in the various sectors of the state, noting that his administration remains committed to their welfare, well-being

He made this known on Saturday in his special felicitation to commemorate with Kogi State workers on the occasion of the international worker’s day which was contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Muhammed Onogwu

Governor Bello noted that the State’s work force formed the bedrock for administration and governance, hence if there was a dedicated, highly motivated and productive work force, good governance would be further enhanced

The Governor noted that his administration even under serious financial constraints have continued to promptly fulfill its financial obligations to the work force, while it is looking for new means to ensure that their welfare were improved

Governor Bello however urged the work force to remain dedicated to ensuring that their contributions in their respective work area added value to the growth and development of the state