May Day: Kogi workers beg Yahaya Bello to pay N30,000 minimum wage

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Following its failure to implement the N30,000 Minimum Wage nearly two years after it was approved for workers by President Muhammadu Buhari, the organized labour in Kogi has said its members are suffering.

It therefore asked Governor Yahaya Bello to begin the payment of the new salary structure without further delay.

The group made the appeal in Saturday in Lokoja as part of activities to commemorate the 2021 Workers Day. The organised labour is made up of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC.

The Nigerian Post reports that Kogi State NLC Chairman Comrade Onuh Edoka in his speech said workers in the state can no longer cope with the current economic reality.

Describing the development as very worrisome and a great disservice to Nigerian workers who are serving their father land, Edoka explained that the implementation of new minimum wage will help ameliorate the suffering of workers in view of the current economic quagmires in the country.

Edoka who spoke on several issues affecting workers reminded Government that Nigerian workers will always reject any plans to move the minimum wage from the exclusive list to the concurrent list.

”Any individual pushing for this demonic plans of removing the minimum wage from exclusive list to concurrent list will be rejected by millions of Nigerian workers. Such act is not just anti workers but a plot to put workers at the mercy of some individuals in the country” he added.

He appealed to Governor Bello to address the issues of percentage salary to Local Government Teachers in Kogi State.

He said “When workers are highly motivated, it will increase their work efficiency and productivity. Over the years our Local Government workers and teachers are feeding their families with percentage salaries. It didn’t start with the current administration, as we won’t shy away from the fact that there was improvement when Gov. Bello came on board.

“Our Local Government workers are not finding things funny, as we are all aware that the prices of food in the market has gone up. They have school fees to pay and other bills. What will percentage salary do in this regard. Am using this medium to appeal to our Governor to do the needful as we are very optimistic that he will listen to our cry.”

He however appreciated the Governor Bello for releasing 100million for gratuity monthly but maintained that a committee should be set up to monitor the disbursement of the funds to avert it from falling into the hands of some fraudulent individuals in the state.

.

He urged the government to conduct a fresh employment into the State Civil Service warning of a possible collapse of the system if an urgent step is not put in place.

Edoka however tasked Gov. Bello to lift the ban on union activities in all the tertiary institutions, revisit Local Government and Judiciary Autonomy, build an estate for Kogi workers, establish a sports Commission in Kogi State, and build a theater for the council of art and culture.

He urged workers to remain resolute in their duties just stressing that their actions in their various offices could make or mar the development of the state.

Responding, the Kogi State Head of Service Mrs. Hannah Odiyo commended labour for the industrial harmony enjoined between government and workers in the state, insisting that workers day is not a war fare but a day set aside to celebrate and appreciate workers in their roles towards nation building.

She also commended the workers for not embarking on industrial action over new minimum wage, adding that the present government led by Yahaya Bello is committed to workers welfare.

Odiyo solicited the support of workers to government policies and program emphasizing that the welfare of workers remains a top priority under the present administration.