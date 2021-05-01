May Day: Wike seeks support of workers

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has called on the organized labour to partner with his government in the sustenance of progress and development of the State.

Governor Wike made the call on Saturday as he joined thousands of workers to commemorate the 2021 edition of the May Day Celebration in Port Harcourt.

The Governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo Governor Wike at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt, venue of the May Day Parade.

He enjoined the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to be part of the success story of his administration since most union members, who are technocrats in the civil service and other government functionaries are part of those who implement policies for the accomplishment of his administration’s giant strides.

Wike further urged labour to always resort to engagement and dialogue rather than blind criticisms and protests, as government is willing to look into their demands when properly channeled as was done in the recent Tripartite Committee meetings.

He maintained that conscious efforts are being made by the Government to curtail security breaches and regretted that the NLC leadership blamed the State Government for security issues, which are under the control of the Federal Government.

“Labour should engage Government at all times and suggest the way forward. And commend us when we are doing the right thing. It is about partnership to ensure that our state will enjoys progress. Labour needs to look at issues and react appropriately.

“When you blame issues of banditry and insecurity on Rivers State Government, I think that is misplacement of priority and purpose.

“On banditry and insecurity in Nigeria, you should know where to direct your criticism. The Federal Government controls the military, the Police and all apparatus of security. You all know the efforts Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is making in terms of logistics and proactive actions to ensure we have peace and security. You have refused to blame the Federal Government to do what they should do”, he said.

The Governor also used the avenue to reveal the conspirators behind the challenges of black soot in the State and called on security agencies to rise up to the challenges of illegal oil bunkering.

On the current strike by the Judiciary workers, he urged union members to return to work like their counterparts in Lagos and some other States, because Rivers State Government had already started the implementation of full financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

He told them to engage the leadership of the Judiciary to understand the situation and return back to work so as not to constrain the State Government to invoke the ‘ no work, no pay rule’.

In his remark, Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Jonah Austin commended the Government for the effort towards the security of the State, drastic infrastructural development and welfare of workers.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the State Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Beatrice Itubo-Igwe thanked the Governor and urged the Governor to tackle the issues of banditry and kidnapping.