No plans by APC Reps to dump party, says Doguwa

By Abbas Bamalli

Mr Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the Majority leader in the House of Representatives, says there was no plans by any of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Representatives to leave the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ado-Doguwa, member representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa constituency in Kano State, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano.

“My attention has been drawn to a spurious and specious claim by Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority leader, that some imaginary members of the ruling party have met with him to discuss their desire to join the sinking opposition party.

“My reaction was to ignore this delusion, but because of the consideration for unsuspecting and innocent members of our great party and constituents who we represent at the House of Representatives, we owe them this clarification.

“It is a fact that there was an executive session of the House, which was indeed convened by the leadership for the sole purpose of further discussions about the way out of the insecurity situation in the country.

“It must be noted that Members across the partisan divide were too busy and occupied with the sense of duty and obligation to our nation’s wellbeing to have time for parochial and narrow prism thoughts of partisan politics and membership recruitment.

“It therefore remains a curious slant that Elumelu in the heat of the current situation does not have the presence of mind to face squarely the matter that affects every Nigerian rather he is opting to embark on a voyage of political philandering of looking for new members for an opposition party that is like a sinking ship beyond salvage.

“It clearly shows the kind of opposition we have.

“If the minority leader will want to use the meeting of their party to announce a non existent news of members of the ruling party trying to decamp to a party in dire straits bereft of solutions.

“I wish to affirm without any doubt that the infantile claim of the minority leader that some members of the APC in the House of Representatives are thinking of joining the PDP remains a figment of his imagination and that of his co-travellers on that journey.

“With all emphasis, I say that members of the APC are focused, too united, determined and fully committed to working with President Muhammadu Buhari and standing in one accord with all Nigerians at this time to find a lasting solution to the challenge of insecurity that does not recognise partisan tendencies.

“We believe that working together with the leadership of the House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who had pushed concrete legislative support actions to stem the tide of insecurity challenge.” he said.

According to Ado-Doguwa, the most recent of such interventions of the Speaker was the setting up of a non-partisan broad spectrum special ad-hoc committee on security.

He added that the committee is currently working out the modalities to hold a week-long crucial security Summit, where statesmen, security chiefs, and other relevant stakeholders will converge to proffer solutions to the rather lingering security problems bedeviling our country.

“Without doubts, we shall be counted as an integral and veritable partner and component that worked to defeat this national challenge, and when we do, which will be soon, it with be all reasonable hands on deck.

“This is our sacred commitment as Members of the APC in the 9th House of Representatives beyond the lousy tendencies of a sinking opposition party,” he said.