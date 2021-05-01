The Popular Faces of the Crypto World: Top 5 Investors You Need to Know About

Bitcoin has generated a lot of buzz over the last few years. Ever since cryptocurrency’s inception a decade ago, it has been on a path where its value has risen by massive amounts. Today, the market keeps fluctuating as Bitcoin switches between highs and lows. The crypto trading market is considered one of the most volatile trading markets and yet, many people will tell you that investing is a good idea.

It doesn’t quite add up for you perfectly as you are unclear about the strategy implemented. The one thing you do need to remember is that if you are investing in Bitcoin, you must have patience. There do exist short term or even day traders but the ones who really want to turn a profit invest for the long run. This has primarily been the key strategy used by some of the key investors in the world of Bitcoin today. Let’s take a look at them and learn more:

Bitcoin Jesus: Roger Ver

If you’ve been around the world of crypto, there is a good chance that you are already familiar with the name Roger Ver. What is special about Roger Ver is that he has been a major supporter of Bitcoin ever since its inception. He has been rooting for his ‘home team’ for a long time now and now that his investment has paid off, he is in a position of incredible strength.

By current estimates, it is speculated that Roger Ver has at least a hundred thousand bitcoins in his wallet. It is not just that he’s rich that sets him apart though. Roger Ver is known to be very vocal with his support for Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related topics. He has been an avid supporter of Ripple, introduced by Facebook and other currencies. His most recent pledged support for Bitcoin cash has not gone unnoticed and many people follow his likings like the bible.

Gavin Anderson

Gavin’s contributions to the Bitcoin world have been a little too good to be true. One should know that there is a lot of mystery attached to the Bitcoin front today. Satoshi, the supposed inventor of Bitcoin is considered to be a wild goose chase and there are various conspiracy theories with their own explanations. While nothing is confirmed so far, it is worth noting that this much confusion couldn’t be caused by something seemingly normal.

In a very similar way, Gavin Anderson’s contributions have also contributed to a major part of Bitcoin’s publicity. He has been an avid supporter of Bitcoin ever since its inception. The man is definitely real and very much existent but little is known about his ventures and methods. There is speculation regarding the magical ways through which Bitcoin reached its popularity but no solid theory as of yet. His website The Bitcoin Faucet distributed bitcoins just for publicity in the early Bitcoin days and it is safe to say today that everyone who logged on there has succeeded in life.

Dan Morehead

There seems to be a very prominent fashion with people who invest heavily in Bitcoin. Most of them have been in the game for a while. Dan Morehead is one such person who was in the cryptocurrency game ever since the beginning and brought the status of the cryptocurrency to new heights. He started the very first Bitcoin fund back when the price of one Bitcoin was simply $65.

Morehead has been an innovator in the game since the very beginning and continues to take efforts to better himself as well as his company. His company Pantera capital is a big firm that solely focuses on Bitcoin investments around the world.

Kingsley Advani

Here is a man who took up a great opportunity as soon as he saw it. Unlike other people in this list, Kingsley was not directly connected to Bitcoin at any point in the beginning. After cryptocurrency came into existence, it initially toyed with a lot. Among other uses, it was also heavily used on the dark web to carry out exchanges for money. An illegal website called Silk Route was eventually taken down for selling drugs and other activities. The Bitcoins obtained from here were then auctioned and a young Kingsley Advani saw this opportunity and decided to invest. The young chap poured all his savings north of 30,000 dollars made for a pretty big investment in Bitcoin at the time and today, he is one of the biggest investors in the world.

He is only 24 years old today and surely has big plans for the future. In retrospect, Kingsley believes that the moment was too good to not take advantage of and that you probably would never have seen anything with this potential in a long time.

The Winklevoss Brothers

The Winklevoss twins were famously very active on the crypto front from the very beginning and have invested a lot in it. They are believed to be the first-ever Billionaires through Bitcoin with more than 170,000 coins in their wallet. These brothers have not just been interested in investing in Bitcoin but other cryptocurrencies as well. For instance, they have invested well in ethereum and other currencies that are considered to have the potential for the future.

They have not just been active investors but have been innovators for the platform too. They provided the world with Gemini, a very successful platform for Bitcoin enthusiasts and traders to sell and trade digital assets. Their undying efforts in the world of cryptocurrency have been on everyone’s radar and they have been very famous for a long time now. Today, they rank among the richest in the world of Bitcoin.

Conclusion:

There have been a lot of other names involved in the crypto market. Investors, innovators, finance masterminds and influencers have been a penny a dozen since the last few years. Also the emergence of new technologies and their backing for trading platforms such as bitql.org are making things quite more convenient for traders. As the world takes an avid interest in cryptocurrencies, we can soon expect there to be a lot more of such influential figures.