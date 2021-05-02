Gunmen kill Kogi Commissioner, abduct LG Chairman

Gunmen kill Kogi Commissioner, abduct LG Chairman

Sunday, May 2, 2021 3:31 pm


Kogi State Pension Board, Mr Solomon Akeweje: shot dead by gunmen

Kogi State Pension Board, Mr Solomon Akeweje: shot dead by gunmen

By Kola Adeyemi

Gunmen have killed a Commissioner in the Kogi State Pension Board, Mr Solomon Akeweje, and abducted the Chairman of Yagba West Local Government, Mr Pius Kolawole.

Spokesman of the state police command, DSP William Aya, who confirmed the incident told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Commissioner and Kolawole were travelling in the same vehicle when they were attacked.

He said that police received the report of the attack at about 4:30 pm of Saturday, May 1, and immediately moved to the scene of the incident.

The police spokesman said that the victims were attacked at Eruku, a border community between Kwara and Kogi States.

According to Aya, Akeweje and Kolawole were travelling back to Egbe from Kwara State when they were attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The whereabouts of the abducted Kolawole is unknown as at the time of this report while his abductors are yet to call.

However, the driver of the vehicle survived the attack while the corpse of Akeweje was deposited at the morgue of ECWA Hospital, Egbe.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Remembering Prince Nico Mbarga
    President Muhammadu Buhari 39 mins ago

    World Press Freedom Day: Buhari sends message to Nigerian media
    Governor Ganduje presenting a letter of permanent and pensionable appointment to Khadijah Umar who lost her legs in the course of her service to Kano state 53 mins ago

    Ganduje extends retirement age for teachers, lecturers to 65
    Acting IGP. Alkali Baba 1 hour ago

    Gunmen again attack Abaomege Police Division in Ebonyi
    Nigerian soldiers: rescue kidnapped student 1 hour ago

    Troops rescue student abducted in Plateau
    Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello: warns that Kogi is not a place for illicit activities and that those who engaged in crimes will surely be dealt with. 1 hour ago

    Kogi: Bello talks tough as task force arrests kidnappers, frees victims
    2 hours ago

    Buhari parts ways with influential cleric over presidential contract
    Governor Abiodun arriving for the May Day Celebration in Abeokuta 2 hours ago

    Workers’ Day: Gov. Abiodun appeals to JUSUN, PASAN, others to end strike