Kogi: Bello talks tough as task force arrests kidnappers, frees victims

Sunday, May 2, 2021 2:13 pm


Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello: warns that Kogi is not a place for illicit activities and that those who engaged in crimes will surely be dealt with.

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps alongside members of the local Vigilante Group have apprehended a gang of Kidnappers that have been unleashing terror on commuters along Idah-Ajegu road in Kogi State.

The patrol security team ran into the kidnappers while they were terrorising commuters on the road and overpowered them, killing two, arresting others and freeing two victims.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to kogi state governor, Mr. Muhammed Onogwu, Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello had instructed the local government chairmen, security agencies, vigilantes, hunters and members of the public to work harmoniously to root out criminals from the state.

Bello has warned that the state was not a place for illicit activities and that those who engaged in crimes will surely be dealt with.

“We will go after you through the valley, in the caves, on land and water. We will make Kogi a hell for you and we will root you out of our state using any means possible. Few cannot be allowed to inflict pains on the majority of our people,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

