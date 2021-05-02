Rivers Govt asks new management to reposition state – owned newspaper

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo has advised managers of government owned enterprises to run them as proficient entrepreneurs so that they can to yield profits.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Management of the Rivers State Newspaper corporation in Port Harcourt, Dr. Danagogo regretted that most Government owned enterprises are either dead or in comatose because of the laxity in employees’ approach to such businesses.

“Almost all Government owned businesses are dead. If salaries were dependent on profit, it would not have been as it is”, the SSG said.

The SSG therefore urged the Management of the State Newspaper Corporation to approach the business of publishing the way a 21st century entrepreneur should manage the issues of printing business.

“You have to up your game. Make your paper an appeal so that anyone who wants to talk about Rivers State can reference the Tide Newspaper, as there is no reason why the Tide should not be the number one paper in the Niger Delta after almost 50 years of existence.

“Use your workers to push for adverts, printing, creative writing and other professional activities. Subsequently, Government would be encouraged by the contributions of your revenue and position as a major player in the information industry.

He further criticized attempts by opposition elements who he claimed are working to de-market the State, noting that despite such attempts, Rivers State has continued to be one of the most peaceful and secured States in the country because of the Governor’s deliberate and dogged approach to State security.

“Irrespective of the challenges, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike has continued to be proactive by doing everything possible to protect the State and her people. Only recently, the special C4i Security unit was restored to boost the efforts of the existing Operation Sting and other measures applied to ensure the safety of all persons who live and do business here.

“On the recent attack of the State, which was totally uncalled for, the Governor has taken proactive steps to secure the borders and prevent criminal elements from perpetuating more crime,” he said.

In addition, he urged the media in the State to project the developmental strides and good image of the state.

“The media in Rivers State has a crucial responsibility to market the State for people to adequately understand the true situation of peace and government efforts at adequate security”, he said.

The General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo, commended the Rivers State Government for sustaining the State Newspaper Corporation, which has continued to thrive despite the failure of associate state government owned newspapers around the South-South Region.

He promised to continue to project the good works of the Rivers State Government and the publisher who is the governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

“The Rivers State Newspaper Corporation can generate more revenue for itself and the state… The Tide has been very resilient compared to other state-owned papers”, he said.

He implored the SSG to use his good office to encourage MDAs to patronise the corporation in printing of documents and advertorials of their products.

Chinwo was the immediate past Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel of Rivers Union of Journalists and the head of Thisday Newspapers in Port Harcourt before his appointment