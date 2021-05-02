Why I’m praying for Buhari’s removal- PFN President

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

This is not the best of times between President Muhammodu Buhari and some of his supporters. In addition to those in various areas of the Nigeria life who have been calling on the President to throw in the trowel citing the worsening insecurity across the land, another respected clergyman Bishop Francis Wale Oke has been on his knees praying for the President’s removal from office.

Oke who is President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN and Minister in charge of Sword of the Lord’s Ministries confirmed this during a vigil in his church in Ibadan on Friday.

He said the action became necessary because the President has failed to secure the nation.

According to The Nation, Oke spoke at his church’s vigil at the auditorium of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Garden of Victory, Ibadan.

He said: “In the 1960s when Nigeria fought civil war, Eastern part of the nation was the theatre of war.

“Sadly today, everywhere in Nigeria is theater of war with much killings and bloodshed going on in the country every day.”

He added it was a shame that government couldn’t do anything when gunmen invaded Greenfield Private University in Kaduna and abducted students.

According to him: “Some wicked people kidnapped some students and demanded N800m for their release; they killed them.

“The government could not lift a finger and you are telling me that the President has not failed? Buhari has failed!”

“For the first time, I have found myself praying that God should remove Buhari. They kidnapped students without the government doing anything and you are telling me that the government has not failed?

“Are you saying we can not move against an incompetent government whose security apparatus has collapsed?”

He added: ” I am not afraid of anybody. I am not! I am the prophet of the Most High, He watches over me. No bullet of the enemy can kill me; I can’t die in the hands of a man.”

Oke accused the Buhari’s administration of treating killer herdsmen who have been holding the nation to ransom with kid gloves.

He said: “Fulani, a tribe less than ten percent, troubling the whole nation. God will trouble them and when the table turns against the Fulanis, they will be consumed to the roots.”

Leading the congregation, Oke prayed: “We invoke the judgment of God on these people. Oh arrow of the Lord,we release against them. Sword of the Lord,cut them off.

“Give us peace by all means even if it means removing an incompetent and a failed President.

“Oh God, do it quickly and give us peace by all means. Give us a quick and rapid change at the top level of government of Nigeria.

“Father, anybody standing in the way of your glorious agenda for Nigeria,clear them out; father,we decree and command, the breaking of a new and glorious day for Nigeria.”

The News reports that the President came to office first in 2015 and 2019 on the wings of popular votes. He has however been severely criticised for the increasing rate of kidnapping, banditry and general insecurity in the country.

Last week, one of his former ardent supporters Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka called for his resignation or impeachment. The Presidency claimed the Enugu based Priest because of his failure to secure a contract from President Buhari.