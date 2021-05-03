2023: TSO holds prayer for Tinubu

The Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) on Sunday held a special prayer session for peace and unity to reign in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer session and Ramadan lecture took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Director-General of the organisation, Aminu Suleiman, said the prayer session was also held for the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, because of his compassionate nature.

Suleiman said that many who knew and appreciated the good things Tinubu had done in Lagos wanted him to replicate the same at the national level.

”We need someone like him to rule this country, he has done it in Lagos, that is why we are praying for him; let God give him the chance to come and rule this country. He has feeling for human being,” he said.

Suleiman said that there was the need to maintain peace and unity as the way to progress in the country

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said that the prayers for peace and security in the country were very important.

Elegushi said that it was also imperative for Muslim faithful to pray for a good leader ahead of the 2023 election.

”Really, we are praying for security, for peace but at the same time, we must pray for us to have a good leader as the president of this country.

”That is why we are using this medium to drum support that come 2023, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge as the president of this country,” he said.

Elegushi, who said that peace and love must be allowed to reign, also cautioned those calling for the disintegration of the Nigerian nation.

Earlier in his lecture, the National Missioner of As-Abul Janat Islamic Group, Sheikh Muritadoh Alawiye, admonished the Yoruba to eschew hatred and internal division.

According to him, Lagos State is standing and progressing because successive governments have been following the Tinubu template given since 1999.

Alawiye, who described Tinubu as forgiving, said it was believed that Tinubu could do well for Nigeria, hence, the prayer organised for him