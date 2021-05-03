 Bill and Melinda Gates to Divorce

 Bill and Melinda Gates to Divorce

Monday, May 3, 2021


 

Philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda have agreed to put an end to their 27-year old marriage.

In a joint tweet, they revealed, “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”.

They added:

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

They both run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which is helping to tackle many diseases like malaria, polio, Covid-19 in Africa and many poor countries.

