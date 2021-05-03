Ibrahim Gusau, Adeleye charged to court for alleged breach of trust and cheating

Ibrahim Gusau, Adeleye charged to court for alleged breach of trust and cheating

Monday, May 3, 2021 7:26 am


 

 

Ibrahim Gusau and Sunday Adeleye

 

The Nigerian Police have charged the embattled former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Engineer Ibrahim Gusau and AFN’s former Athletes Rep. Sunday Adeleye for alleged “criminal breach of trust and cheating.”
The Police dragged the duo to court over the alleged diversion of more than $75,000.00 from Puma meant for the AFN into personal use.

Support document

The money was diverted into the private company owned by Sunday Adeleye, DSS Ltd.
The charge sheet reads, “that you Hon. Ibrahim Gusau “m”… conspired with Sunday Adeleye “m” …and Dynamic Sporting Solution Nig. Ltd. To cheat the Athletics Federation of Nigeria by fraudulently inducing PUMA based in Doha to pay the sum of $75,000 USD (seventy five thousand US Dollars) into Account No: 0015296488 operated by Dynamic Sporting Solution Nig Ltd in the guise of sponsoring the Federation sporting activities whereby you dishonestly converted to your personal use,” the charge sheet reads.
The court proceeding is ongoing even though Gusau and Adeleye are employing all tricks to frustrate their trial.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    African soldier Sonny Okosuns: The revolutionary artiste who saw tomorrow
    The late Inniobong Umoren 9 mins ago

    Uduak Akpan, 20, in police net for raping, killing job seeker
    File: Nigerian Police personnel: Police arrest gunmen in Imo 17 mins ago

    Police arrest gunmen alleged to be masterminds of Imo attacks
    First Bank: CBN reinstates Adedutan, appoints new directors 37 mins ago

    First Bank crisis: Why elephants don’t do breakdance
    6 hours ago

    NSF: Changes in caretaker committees membership
    6 hours ago

    LG POLL: Makinde meets PDP candidates
    6 hours ago

    FAAN commends Makinde over Ibadan airport upgrade
    8 hours ago

    Conversation Nigeriana (2)