Ibrahim Gusau, Adeleye charged to court for alleged breach of trust and cheating

The Nigerian Police have charged the embattled former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Engineer Ibrahim Gusau and AFN’s former Athletes Rep. Sunday Adeleye for alleged “criminal breach of trust and cheating.”

The Police dragged the duo to court over the alleged diversion of more than $75,000.00 from Puma meant for the AFN into personal use.

The money was diverted into the private company owned by Sunday Adeleye, DSS Ltd.

The charge sheet reads, “that you Hon. Ibrahim Gusau “m”… conspired with Sunday Adeleye “m” …and Dynamic Sporting Solution Nig. Ltd. To cheat the Athletics Federation of Nigeria by fraudulently inducing PUMA based in Doha to pay the sum of $75,000 USD (seventy five thousand US Dollars) into Account No: 0015296488 operated by Dynamic Sporting Solution Nig Ltd in the guise of sponsoring the Federation sporting activities whereby you dishonestly converted to your personal use,” the charge sheet reads.

The court proceeding is ongoing even though Gusau and Adeleye are employing all tricks to frustrate their trial.