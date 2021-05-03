Inter Milan end Juve’s dominance by winning first Scudetto since 2010

Inter Milan claimed the 19th Scudetto in club history on Sunday as the 1-1 draw between Atalanta and Sassuolo gifted the Nerazzurri a first Serie A championship since 2010.

It was also their first major title since winning the Coppa Italia in 2011.

Inter Milan last claimed the Scudetto in the 2009/2010 season, when Jose Mourinho led the Italian giants to a historic treble.

AC Milan then topped Serie A the following year, before Juventus established an era of dominance by winning nine consecutive titles.

The Nerazzurri temporarily went 13 points clear on the table after a 2-0 victory over already-relegated Crotone on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side were expected to end the title drought with four games remaining once Atalanta failed to beat Sassuolo.

The 1-1 draw was then enough for Inter Milan to secure the championship.

“We are, yes, we are. Champions of Italy. We can finally scream it, after dreaming of it, after keeping it hidden in the depths of our hearts, after holding on to it like a precious dream that we did not want to waste.

“We wear this Scudetto. Beautiful, emphatic, deserved. Long-awaited and yearned for,” Inter Milan wrote on their website.

And the newly-crowned champions also warned the fans to “celebrate responsibly”.

While the Scudetto has been secured, the top-four race is still wide open as Juventus fight for a UEFA Champions League spot.

The Bianconeri were 1-0 down just 10 minutes into the game as Nahuel Molina gave Udinese an early lead.

But Juve started to push forward and it paid off in the last minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought with a penalty kick and a header, helping the Old Lady finish the comeback.

Atalanta, Juventus, and AC Milan rank second to fourth all with 69 points.

Fifth-placed Napoli with 67 points also have Champions League aspirations after a 1-1 draw with Cagliari on Sunday.

In Sunday’s other fixtures, Lazio edged Genoa 4-3, Sampdoria conquered Roma 2-0, and Bologna shared the spoils with Fiorentina 3-3.(Xinhua/NAN