NSF: Changes in caretaker committees membership

Following the dissolution of Boards of National Sports Federations by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Friday, 30th April, 2021, Caretaker Committees were put in place to oversee the affairs of the Federations, pending the election of new Boards.

However, the ministry, according to a 2 May statement signed by Dr. S. E. Ebhojiaye, Ag.Director (FEAD) said that Engr. Habu Gumel and Mr. Banji Oladapo were inadvertently appointed to serve in the Volleyball and Table Tennis Federations respectively.

It added: “Therefore, please note that Engr. Habu Gumel has been substituted with Prof. E.O. Morakinyo in the Volleyball Federation Caretaker Committee, while Mr. Banji Oladapo has been substituted with Barrister Oshodi Enitan in the Table Tennis Federation.

However, In Consonance with the resolution reached by the Confederation of African Athletics/World Athletics intervention team on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN,the Caretaker Committee announced for the Athletics Federation of Nigerian is rested and will not be inaugurated. Elections into the Board of the federation will follow the road map adopted at the intervention meeting in Abuja last month upon its adoption by World Athletics.”