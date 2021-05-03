Police arrest gunmen alleged to be masterminds of Imo attacks

Richard Elesho

After being rattled by weeks of heightened insecurity characterised by attacks and burning of security formations and killings, the Imo State Police Command seems to be turning the heat on the criminals.

The command has harvested series of arrests of people suspected to be culpable in the attacks.

No fewer than twelve gunmen suspected to be connected to the series of attacks on the Owerri Correctional Center and police facilities (stations) in Imo state have been arrested.

News Express reports that their arrest started with smashing of one of the suspects’ camps four days ago, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, by detectives.

It was learnt this breakthrough was followed by the arrest of another suspected gunman in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of the state, who was identified as Izuchukwu Ohaeri.

Sources said that the security operatives have made a number of arrests at different camps and meeting venues where the suspected gunmen take off to carry out their dastardly operations, including killings, arson and torching of police stations.

Further revelations by News Express sources have it that: “On 17/04/2021 at Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area at about 02:26 pm, operatives as a follow up of an attack on Correctional Centre and police Headquarters in Owerri on the wee hour of 05/04/2021 arrested one Izuchukwu Ohaeri, aged 31, from Isiwenke, Amakohia in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo state.”

The source, close to the Police in the state alleged that “He (Ohaeri) is a strong member of the group who has been killing security agencies personnel and burning their vehicles as well as police stations. He has confessed to the crimes.

“His arrest was made days after they murdered two policemen at Umutanze in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, on 05/01/2021.”