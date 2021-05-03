Troops stop Boko Haram’s attempt to take over Borno towns

Troops stop Boko Haram’s attempt to take over Borno towns

Monday, May 3, 2021 5:39 pm


Nigerian troops: stops Boko Haram attempt to invade Maiduguri

File: Nigerian troops: stops Boko Haram attempt to invade Borno State.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Hadin Kai, have successfully thwarted Boko Haram Terrorist’s attempt to infiltrate into Rann Town in Kala Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno on May 1.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Yerima said that the terrorists in their number attempted to breach the border town but were met with stiff resistance from the troops who engaged them in a fierce fire fight that lasted about an hour.

He said the terrorists withdrew in disarray with a large number of them suffering fatal injuries leaving behind several weapons and ammunition.

According to him, equipment recovered from the terrorists include anti aircraft gun barrel, AK 47 rifle, hand held communication radio and different calibres of ammunition.

Army spokesperson disclosed that troops also engaged another band of terrorists who attacked Ajiri town in Konduga LGA of the state on May 2.

He said that the terrorists entered part of the town, burnt nine houses and killed some innocent residents before they were engaged by the troops deployed in the area.

According to him, the retreating terrorists escaped with various degrees of gun shot injuries while the gallant troops are on their chase.

“Unfortunately however, two personnel paid the supreme price in the resulting encounter.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, commended the troops for their resilience and determination to keep their areas free of terrorists activities.

“He further charged them to sustain the renewed vigour in discharging their duties,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    APC announces guidelines for Local Government election 2 hours ago

    APC releases guidelines for Lagos LG poll
    Cdre. Folusho Daniel: Says Nigeria is in a state of total war 2 hours ago

    Nigeria in a state of total siege, war – Cdre. Daniel
    Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church 6 hours ago

    The Benuenisation of Niger State and the Bandits war.
    Mbaka, Buhari, Pantami 10 hours ago

    PR Wise: The Presidency, Pantami and Mbaka
    10 hours ago

    Jonathan Foundation advocates media freedom, responsible journalism
    11 hours ago

    Honeywell Group: Our debts are being serviced
    Bola Tinubu: Tinubu Support Organisation prays for him ahead of 2003 presidential election 11 hours ago

    2023: TSO holds prayer for Tinubu
    Pastor Poju Oyemade on the Platform 11 hours ago

    The Platform and one discussion we are all avoiding