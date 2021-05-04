Buhari reconvenes security council meeting at Aso Villa

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 11:36 am


President Buhari: convenes security meeting

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has reconvened the meeting of the National Security Council, which started on May 30, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the meeting was called by the president to continue deliberations on issues of national security concern.

Those in attendance at today’s meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno, as well as the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo, are also in attendance at the crucial meeting.

