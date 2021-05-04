Man, 52, arrested for defiling 10-year-old girl, his 3 daughters in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

A 52 -year- old man, Kayode Adeniyi, has been arrested by officers of Ogun State Police Command, for defiling a 10- year- old girl and his three under aged daughters (names withheld).

The suspect was arrested, following a report lodged at Agbado Police Divisional Headquarters by an aunt of the victim that while her niece went to the apartment of the suspect to ask whether his daughter was the person who mistakenly removed the clothes she spread outside, the suspect forcefully dragged her into the room, covered her mouth with pillow and had sexual intercourse with her.

She explained further that the suspect had threatened to kill her niece with knife if she make noise.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to having carnal knowledge of the victim forcefully, he also admitted that he threatened the victim with knife and that is why she can’t make noise until he satisfied his sexual urge.

Further investigation into the past activities of the suspect revealed that, he has being sexually abusing his three under-aged biological daughters before now which he also did not denied.

The victim has been taken to General Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Ogun Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the family support unit of Sango Area Command to take over the case for in depth investigation and diligent prosecution of the suspect.