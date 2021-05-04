Pleasant! BasketMouth and His “BasketChild”

By Ena Ofugara

Basketmouth! Lovely to see a young man go from one rugged hostel like that in Ekosodin, Uniben to conquering the school’s comedy circuit, to getting tutelage under Ali Baba Atunyota Akpobome, to becoming a superstar and arguably Africa’s biggest indigenous comedian and brand ambassador.

And then seeing him become a husband and then father just warms the heart.

Isolo to Iponrin to Lekki to Dallas to Global superstar and still rising (see his beat with Blackson etc)

Basketmouth, real names Bright Onyekwere Okpocha, and his lovely lovely lovely family (Godwin Okpocha, Christopher Okpocha, Chichi, Chioma, Amadi) remain warmer and friendlier than you will ever believe. Those big eyes of Basketmouth you see are of warmth and kindness and a desire to see others prosper too.

And prosper he has.

But I bet, nothing he has achieved will compare to this young lady in his arms… NOTHING. His wife better forget about it. This girl owns Bright’s heart. Ask any girls father.

-Ena Ofugara, lawyer, writer, health worker and public affairs analyst, writes from Houston, Texas, United States.