Pleasant! BasketMouth and His “BasketChild”

Pleasant! BasketMouth and His “BasketChild”

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:40 am


BasketMouth

 

By Ena Ofugara

Basketmouth! Lovely to see a young man go from one rugged hostel like that in Ekosodin, Uniben to conquering the school’s comedy circuit, to getting tutelage under Ali Baba Atunyota Akpobome, to becoming a superstar and arguably Africa’s biggest indigenous comedian and brand ambassador.

And then seeing him become a husband and then father just warms the heart.

Isolo to Iponrin to Lekki to Dallas to Global superstar and still rising (see his beat with Blackson etc)

Basketmouth, real names Bright Onyekwere Okpocha, and his lovely lovely lovely family (Godwin Okpocha, Christopher Okpocha, Chichi, Chioma, Amadi) remain warmer and friendlier than you will ever believe. Those big eyes of Basketmouth you see are of warmth and kindness and a desire to see others prosper too.

And prosper he has.

But I bet, nothing he has achieved will compare to this young lady in his arms… NOTHING. His wife better forget about it. This girl owns Bright’s heart. Ask any girls father.

-Ena Ofugara, lawyer, writer, health worker and public affairs analyst, writes from Houston, Texas, United States.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Anambra International Airport: A Study in Financial Prudence
    File: arrested suspect: 7 hours ago

    Police arrest man with human head, hand in Kwara
    8 hours ago

     Bill and Melinda Gates to Divorce
    Governor David Umahi: says he will continue to inspect projects 9 hours ago

    Evil men have infiltrated Ebonyi – Gov. Umahi
    Abdulkadir Shehu: returned $3000 he found on the road to the owner 9 hours ago

    Why I returned missing $3,000 to owner – Journalist
    Pius Kolawole, kidnapped Yagba West LG Chairman 9 hours ago

    Kogi: Kidnappers demand N100m ransom for abducted council boss
    10 hours ago

    Anyim fires letter to Buhari: The real way you can tackle insecurity
    APC announces guidelines for Local Government election 13 hours ago

    APC releases guidelines for Lagos LG poll