South East security: IGP sustains efforts at improving public safety

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 11:17 pm


 

DIG Usman Alkali

·         Redeploys CP Abutu Yaro to Imo Command, 5 other CPs affected

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, fdc to Imo State as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the State. The posting of the new CP is in furtherance of efforts by the Police leadership towards strengthening security, tackling violent crimes and enhancing optimal coordination of policing operations within the State.

CP Abutu Yaro, a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate-past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, is an operationally-minded Cop. By this new development, Abutu Yaro takes over from CP Nasiru Mohammed who has been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

In the same vein, Zamfara State Police Command now has a new Commissioner of Police. He is CP Hussaini Rabiu. Other Commissioners of Police affected by the new posting and redeployment are: CP John Amadi, mni who has been posted from Western Port Authority, Lagos to Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos; CP Anderson Bankole who is now in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos; and CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, posted to the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja as the Commissioner of Police, DFA.

 

The IGP, while charging the newly posted officers to bring to bear their professional experience in improving policing and restoring public confidence in their new places of assignment, assured citizens of the determination of the Force under his leadership to upscale its operations, improve public safety and tackle all forms of crimes in the country.

 

