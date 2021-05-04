We are working to ensure safe return of kidnapped LG boss – Kogi Govt

By Stephen Adeleye

The Kogi Government has said the whereabouts of Mr Pius Kolawole, the Chairman of Yagba West LGA is still unknown but security agencies in both Kwara and Kogi, as well as local security services are working hard to ensure his safe return

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja.

”We wish to report, with every sense of sobriety, the unfortunate attack by some gunmen on a Commissioner in the Kogi Pension Commission, Late Solomon Adebayo and also the Chairman of Yagba West LGA, Pius Kolawole, on their way back to the state from Kwara.

”We can confirm authoritatively that the unfortunate incident happened shortly after Eruku, Ekiti Local Government, Kwara. Adebayo died as a result of gun wounds sustained from the sad incident.

”The whereabouts of the Chairman of Yagba West LGA is still unknown but security agencies in both Kwara and Kogi, as well as local security services are working hard to ensure the safe return of the chairman”, Fanwo said.

He noted that in spite of the incident happening on Saturday, the Kogi Government had been circumspect in making official statements in order not to do anything to throw into jeopardy, the efforts of security agencies on the matter.

”But it is also incumbent on a responsible Government like ours to speak to our people and assure them that Kogi will spare nothing to remain the safest in the country.

”We also wish to caution those making statements which are capable of undermining the security of the state to desist from such an unpatriotic wish for anomie.

”It is high time we came together to make our nation safe, secured and governable.

”The Government and the people of Kogi are also determined to make Kogi peaceful and safe. Our Government has the backing of the people and the security agencies to keep Kogi safe”, Fanwo said.

He further commiserated with the family of the late Solomon Adebayo, the people of Yagba West and the entire Kogi Pension Commission over his demise.

He described the late pension board commissioner as a hardworking and patriotic gentleman who contributed immensely to the state’s Pension Administration Revolution, saying he would be sorely missed.

”We thank all good spirited agencies and private individuals who have stood with us in this dark time.

”As a government, we will recommit ourselves to collaborating with neighboring States to ensure security of lives and property”. (NAN