Yahaya Bello has abandoned Kogi for Abuja -Activist

A public affairs commentator and human rights activist, Austin Usman Okai has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC to order Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, back to his state to provide badly needed leadership to the people

Okai noted that Bello has been out of the State for about a month as he has not returned to Lokoja since he left for Abuja during Easter celebrations.

He added that it was gross indiscipline and unacceptable for any one to abandon his duty post in such a reckless manner.

The Kogi born activist who spoke during interaction with some journalists in Abuja said, “Bello is supposed to be an elected Governor of a state. He is abusing the proximity of Kogi and Abuja. The man stays more time in Abuja than Kogi as if he is the FCT Minister. As at now he has been out of Kogi since about the Easter period, more than a month ago.

“This is not acceptable. It is unfortunate that Bello has conquered the State. No one can talk to him because of fear of the unknown. Stakeholders are afraid of talking. Politicians and elderly people are afraid.

But when it is election time, they will come from all manner of places and be looking for votes. Labour cannot talk because they have been pocketed. There is no way we can continue like this with the Governor doing as he likes and expect development.

“Why and how can a Governor abandoned his duty post with impunity and no one is talking? This is why we are calling on stakeholders, like minds and especially the leadership of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, to order Bello back to Kogi. He was elected Kogi Governor and not FCT Minister. But, today his presence is felt more in Abuja than Kogi.

Okai berated the low level of development in Kogi, noting that the Governor may have been avoiding the State because there are no projects to inspect, supervise or commission.

“And they said he was a businessman! I wonder what manner of business he was into, because even in private business one needs to put eyes on it. You can’t run a business if you are always absent from duties. Bello must not be allowed to pursue a dead presidential ambition at the detriment of the good people of Kogi State.

“People say nothing is happening in Kogi. How can anything happen when the Governor, his Commissioners and other top appointees are always in Abuja? They only come in once in a while to share allocation, take photographs and fade away. This cannot continue. Enough is enough. Bello should stay at home and face the job he promised the people.