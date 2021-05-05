DSS reacts to Father Mbaka’s “arrest”

His parishioners and other Catholic faithful protested in Enugu against what they considered the arrest of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu, Father Ejike Mbaka by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In fact, the protesters gave the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to produce the preacher, who recently asked that President Mohammadu Buhari should resign because of insecurity and sky rocketting inflation in Nigeria. Moreover, the protesters went to the Bishop’s Court, Enugu, asking the Senior Clergy men to intervene in the release of Mbaka.

However, Dr Peter Afunanya, DSS image maker, reacted that Mbaka was not in its custody.

According to Afunanya: “This is not true. Fr Mbaka was not picked up by the DSS. Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up, please.”

Mbaka has, however, reappeared. Dis he hide himself in a monastery somewhere? That is the big question!