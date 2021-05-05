Edo University Uzairue gains global recognition

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State University, Uzairue, has been ranked among Nigeria’s elite tertiary institutions within the short period of its establishment, after being ranked fourth in the country, in its first time of being assessed in the 2021 World Impact Rankings of Universities.

The ranking was done by Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings’ global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With the assessment, the institution formerly known as Edo University, Iyamho, secured the unprecedented 4th position in Nigeria, after Covenant University, University of Ibadan (UI) and University of Lagos (UNILAG), respectively.

Criteria required for consideration for the ranking includes the level of extensive research work carried out by universities, global visibility, and outreach, stewardship, knowledge transfer, international outlook, webometrics development, teaching curriculum, amongst others.

During the assignment, the institution formerly known as Edo University, Iyamho, won the first position in the SDG Goal 4 with 42%.

Sustainable Development Goal 4 represents quality education which measures universities’ contribution to early years and lifelong learning, their pedagogy research and their commitment to inclusive education.

It also scored 33% in SDGs 17 Partnership, which looks at the broader way in which universities support the SDGs through collaboration with countries, promotion of best practices and publication data.

To meet with the sustainable development goals template, the University maintains a working and academic collaborations with the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom, and Worcester State University, Massachusetts, USA for educational development, and has equally deployed modern technological tools such as the CANVAS Learning Management System, Skills Laboratories for simulations amongst others to enhance learning.

The 2021 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings is the 3rd edition, with overall ranking of 1,115 Universities from 94 countries and regions. It would be said that most Universities could not be ranked owing to several reasons ranging from non registration by most universities.

To qualify for ranking, a university must applied and be screened against their set standards to qualify for ranking.

In line with these, Edo State University, Uzairue, which has recorded landmark achievements, within the short pace of its establishment, has already graduated two sets of students in various fields of learning.

It has also commenced its post-graduate studies, even as it has ensured that all its programmes have been presented for the accreditation process, have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and all relevant professional bodies.