How Nigeria can avoid India’s Covid-19 experience – UBTH CMD

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Nigerians have been urged to strictly comply with all Coronavirus (Covid-19) safety guidelines, to contain the second wave of the dreaded disease, and avert a repeat of what is currently happening in India.

The Chief Medical Director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darllington Obaseki, gave the warning on Wednesday, at the flag off of the 2021 World Hands Hygiene Day, with the theme: “Achieving health hygiene at the point of care.”

Obaseki who maintained that winning the war against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic should be a collective one, warned that the virus is still very much with us.

He said the importance of hand-washing cannot be overemphasized, as it has helped to curtail the spread of infectious diseases, just as he disclosed that the hospital has kept to that principle while dealing with its patients even in the heat of the pandemic.

“We have decided as a management team to mark [ the World Hands Hygiene Day] this manner, because the importance of hygiene in this period we are in cannot be overemphasized, it is very apt.

“I must quickly mention that many of us believe that we are through with the worse; I pray we are. I pray what is happening in Indian doesn’t get here, but that can only be achieved if we keep doing the right thing: wearing our face masks and washing our hands regularly.

“We can’t overemphasize the importance of health hygiene and hand washing in this period.

“We all know that we are still in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic. And we all know that Covid-19 is transmitted mostly through droplets transmission, contact transmission that has made contact with the infected person or surfaces via your hands to your face, your mouth, nose and your eyes.

“So, washing your hands regularly with soap and water cannot be overemphasized in curtailing the spread of infectious pathogens including the SAS contained virus, responsible for the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The CMD harped on the roles of policy makers, health administrators, managers and individuals, in the war against Covid-19.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure that we comply, especially in a health care setting, where we are encouraged to reduce general transmission of infections between patients, from patients to healthcare workers and from healthcare workers to healthcare workers, by washing our hands before we touch our patients, after we touch our patients and before we even leave the hospital at the close of work,” he said.

He called for concerted efforts among Nigerians, irrespective of their status, to join hands together, so that, “together, we kick the virus away from our midst.”

