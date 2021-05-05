Kano Hisbah to stop ‘immoral dancing’ at event centres

Kano Hisbah to stop ‘immoral dancing’ at event centres

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 8:31 am


Kano State Hisbah

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Hisbah Board and the state Association of Event Centres have agreed to work together to stop immoral dances and related actions during weddings, naming ceremonies.

The two organisations said that the intervention was necessary to save the youth from embracing acts inimical to societal growth and development.

Malam  Lawan Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Hisbah Board, said in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

It said that the two organisations agreed to work together when the Chairperson of the association, Hajiya Fatima Abdulsalam, visited the board.

They agreed that focus should be on immoral dances and related actions during weddings, naming ceremonies and similar events to save the youth from embracing acts inimical to societal growth and development.

The statement said that the Commander-General of the Hisbah board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, pledged to work with all events centres during and after the Eid-el-fitr, to sustain orderliness in the state

He expressed satisfaction with the visit and urged all event centres to bring order and discipline in their operation.

