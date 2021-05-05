Kogi Governor appoints 9 special advisers, others

Kogi Governor appoints 9 special advisers, others

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 10:21 pm


Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yshsys Bello has approved the appointment of nine new Special Advisers and 35 others.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, after the State Executive Council meeting held the Government House in Lokoja.

Among the new appointees is Mr. Adesayo Ismail, Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources.

Others include;

Pharm. Abdul Clement Hamidu Special Adviser on Health Matters

Adam Tahir Abdullahi Special Adviser on Rural Development

Ibrahim Jibrin Special Adviser on Urban Development

Abah Kizito Arome Special Adviser on Community Relations

Ahmed Umar Bolori Special Adviser on Public Relations

Halimotu Amodu Special Adviser on Pension Matters

Abdulkareem Siyaka Special Adviser on Finance ,Economy and Investment and Isah Yunusa Danlami Special Adviser on Sanitation and Emergency Management.

The Governor also appointed 29 Senior Special Assistants and seven Special Assistants.

In a related development, the Governor has also approved certain redeployment as follows:

Olutimi Joseph SSA to the Governor on Mineral Resources SSA to the Governor on Political Matters, Yagba Federal Constituency

Prof. Harry Ositadinma Samuel Special Adviser on Finance, Investment and International Relations Special Adviser External Affairs & International Relations

Sule Abdulwakil Olorunjuwon SSA to the Governor on Culture SSA to the Governor on Rural Development

Adeyemi Olabode John SSA to the Governor on Political Matters, Kabba/Bunu Federal Constituency Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service & Labour Matters

Meanwhile, the Executive Governor has relieved Imam Salih Adam, Special Adviser on Sanitation and Emergency Management of his duties with immediate effect.

Fanwo added that all appointments and redeployment are with immediate effect.

