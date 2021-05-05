Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 2:31 pm


Halima Cisse, 25, join a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets.

Halima Cisse, 25, join a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets .Photo credit: Facebook

A Malian woman gave birth to nine babies on Tuesday – two more than doctors had detected inside her crowded womb – joining a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets.

The pregnancy of Halima Cisse, 25, has fascinated the West African nation and attracted the attention of its leaders.

When doctors in March said Cisse needed specialist care, authorities flew her to Morocco, where she gave birth.

“The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister, Fanta Siby, said in a statement.

 

Cisse was expected to give birth to seven babies, according to ultrasounds conducted in Morocco and Mali that missed two of the siblings. All were delivered by caesarean section.

Nonuplets are extremely rare.

Medical complications in multiple births of this kind often mean that some of the babies do not reach full term. (NAN/Reuters)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Lolo 1 and her accidented car 8 mins ago

    Popular OAP Lolo 1, children survive car accident
    Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: 34 mins ago

    Guardiola reflects on Manchester City’s journey to Champions League final
    1 hour ago

    Jonathan eulogises Yar’Adua, 11 years after: His Last Interview with TheNEWS
    2 hours ago

    A Tear For The Checkpoint Policeman  
    6 hours ago

    Merkel to give speech on anniversary of Dutch liberation from Nazis
    Chairman, OGSIEC, Mr. Babatunde Osibodu and other stakeholders during the official flag-off ceremony of the political activities for Local Government election in Abeokuta, 6 hours ago

    Ogun rolls out guidelines, timetable for LG election
    Gordon McCulloch, the 92-year-old Scottish grandfather now a bestselling poet on Amazon 6 hours ago

    How 92-year-old grandfather became a bestselling poet
    6 hours ago

    Kano Hisbah to stop ‘immoral dancing’ at event centres