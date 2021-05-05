Man in police net over gun possession, threat to life

Man in police net over gun possession, threat to life

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 11:44 pm


Omotayo Olaiya: arrested for threatening to kill a woman with a gun at Ebute-Metta area of Lagos.

Omotayo Olaiya: arrested for threatening to kill a woman with a gun at Ebute-Metta area of Lagos.

By Mateen Badru
The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested one Omotayo Olaiya who threatened to kill a woman with a gun at Ebute-Metta area of Lagos.CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the command’s spokesman, in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that the suspect was arrested on May 3, following a complaint by one Mrs Olatunji Shakirat Mayo.

“The police operatives attached to Denton Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on May 3 at about 11am received a complaint from Mrs Olatunji Shakirat Mayo that one Omotayo Olaiya threatened to kill her with a gun inside the Ansarudeen Mosque, located at No 72-74, Bola St., Ebute-Metta Lagos.

“On the strength of the complaint, a surveillance team was detailed to track down the suspect and he was eventually arrested.
“A Brownie Pistol and one Motorola walkie-talkie were recovered from the suspect.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he bought the pistol from one Taiwo residing at Ikorodu area of Lagos State in November 2020, at the rate of N80,000,” Adejobi said.

He added that CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and arrest of other accomplices of the suspect.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspect would be prosecuted for unlawful possession of firearms and threat to life after completion of police investigation.

In another development, the Police in Festac, Lagos state, rescued an abandoned baby girl on Tuesday, May 4 at 24B, Plot 3006, Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu St., Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

Adejobi disclosed that the Police in conjunction with the Social Workers from Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State have taken the rescued baby to the Juvenile and Women Centre (JWC) Alakara for further action.

He said the CP condemned the cruel and inhuman act of abandoning babies on roadsides or in the bush, describing such act as criminal and to be punished if the perpetrator was arrested. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Gov Yahaya Bello: workers ask him to pay N30,000 minimum wage 19 mins ago

    2023: Why we want Yahaya Bello to contest presidency – Kogi youths
    56 mins ago

    Rivers Govt awards contract for N25.9bn hospital, 9th flyover
    COVID-19: COVID-19 2 hours ago

    How Nigeria can avoid India’s Covid-19 experience – UBTH CMD
    Yahaya Bello 2 hours ago

    Kogi Governor appoints 9 special advisers, others
    Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church 2 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct 4 persons in Ogun
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: says government cannot fund universities alone 3 hours ago

    Govt alone can’t fund varsities, says Obaseki
    Screen grab from the video released by the bandits showing the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna 3 hours ago

    Bandits release 29 abducted Forestry college students
    8 hours ago

    Grobank Become Access Bank South Africa, Here is How