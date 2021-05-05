Merkel to give speech on anniversary of Dutch liberation from Nazis

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel is scheduled to give an online speech to dignitaries in the Hague later on Wednesday marking the 76 years since the Netherlands was liberated from Nazi occupation.

Merkel, however, plans to talk about the decades of freedom that have followed the dark period of the neighbours’ history but due to Coronavirus rules she can only be present online.

Organisers of the national celebration said she would also talk with students along with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Markel had planned to give the speech in 2020, on the 75th anniversary, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The neutral Netherlands was occupied by Nazi Germany from 1940 until May 5, 1945, during World War II.

More than 200,000 Dutch people died during the war and occupation, including 102,000 Jews.(dpa/NAN)