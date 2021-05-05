Ogun rolls out guidelines, timetable for LG election

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun Independent Electoral Commission has rolled out guidelines for political parties and candidates aspiring to contest in the state local government election.

The commission which had earlier released a timetable, amended the party primaries from five to 22 days starting from Wednesday, May 5 to Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Political campaigns are now to end midnight on Thursday, July 22, 2021, as against the earlier slated time, while the election date remained Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Chairman, OGSIEC, Mr. Babatunde Osibodu made this announcement at the official flag-off ceremony of the political activities leading to the Local Government elections, at the June 12 Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta, urging the political class and aspirants to embrace stipulated guidelines.

Osibodu hinted that the forms for chairman candidates will sell for N200,000 while forms for Wards Councillors candidate will also sell for N100,000.

He stated that the Commission would waive the payment of a non-refundable deposit by intending candidates for female aspirants, adding that it was a gesture to encourage more women to participate in the election.

He, however, called on youths in the state to embrace dignity not to allow themselves to be used for ballot voting.

He also urged journalists to be accurate and fair in their reportage,not to divorce themselves from their profession.

He promised to make the coming local government,councils election the best with possible credibility.