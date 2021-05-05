Popular OAP Lolo 1, children survive car accident

By Priscilla Osaje
Popular On-Air-Personality, Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo 1, has expressed gratitude to God for sparing her life and that of her children in a recent accident.
Lolo, who is also an actress took to her Instagram to share photos of her damaged car.
She said though they came out with scrapes and bruises, she thanked God for delivering them from the incident that could have claimed their lives.
Her post read: “I have never really been in a serious accident in my life so you can imagine how badly shaken I was yesterday when my treasures came out with scrapes and bruises I was just grateful.
“But I’m thankful for the joy of God’s preservation….when you go out and come back home safe please thank God specially,”
“Nothing broken! Nothing missing! Thank you, Jesus.”
