Popular OAP Lolo 1, children survive car accident

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 2:43 pm


Lolo 1 and her accidented car

By Priscilla Osaje

Popular On-Air-Personality, Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo 1, has expressed gratitude to God for sparing her life and that of her children in a recent accident.

Lolo, who is also an actress took to her Instagram to share photos of her damaged car.

She said though they came out with scrapes and bruises, she thanked God for delivering them from the incident that could have claimed their lives.

Her post read: “I have never really been in a serious accident in my life so you can imagine how badly shaken I was yesterday when my treasures came out with scrapes and bruises I was just grateful.

“But I’m thankful for the joy of God’s preservation….when you go out and come back home safe please thank God specially,”

“Nothing broken! Nothing missing! Thank you, Jesus.”

Some fans of the dark-skinned actress who is also known as ‘Adaku’ in the popular television soap – Jenifa’s Dairy also  flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.
Actress Funke Akindele-Bello  a.k.a Jenifa wrote, “All glory to God. Our children will love long in good health.”
Her comment was followed by that of stand-up comedienne, real warri pikin who wrote, “Dear God, Thank you! Congratulations ma…”
Sadiq Yetunde, on her part, wrote: “Thank you Jesus for preserving and protecting the life of this great ones. Congratulations sis.”
Singer Benita Okojie wrote,  “Thank God for His protection. Thank you Jesus lots of hugs and so grateful for this testimony.”
Recall that the actress celebrated her 44th birthday a week ago with adorable photos.(NAN)

