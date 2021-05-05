Rivers Govt awards contract for N25.9bn hospital, 9th flyover

Rivers Govt awards contract for N25.9bn hospital, 9th flyover

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 11:31 pm


L-R: Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike; Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim and Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi briefing journalists after the Rivers State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

By Okafor Ifiebor

Rivers State government has approved contract for the construction of Sir Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular  Diagnostic  and Treatment Centre at the cost of  N25.9 billion.

The Cancer and Cardiovascular  Diagnostic  and Treatment Centre, which will be sited at Rumuokuta in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area is expected to be completed within 14 months.

Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike,  who briefed journalists after the Rivers State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday, explained that the  Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre is to be built,  constructed and furnished by Julius Berger Nigeria Limited.

Chike  disclosed that the centre will have  modular theatres as well as the necessary state of the art medical equipment , radio therapy and other equipment for nuclear medicine.

“Julius Berger will be given 70 percent of the total cost. The cost of the contract for the  Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre is N25,959,139,999.05.”

The Commissioner for Health expressed optimism that  when the Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre is completed, it will boost medical tourism in Rivers State.

Similarly, The State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said his ministry had proposed and received approvals  from the State Executive Council for the construction of a ninth flyover at Rumuepirikom; dualization of the first phase of the Ahoada- Omoku Road as well as internal roads in Omerelu.

He said the construction of the ninth flyover at Rumuepirikom is necessitated  by increasing vehicular activities and traffic jams at some entry points in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the flyover which  will be completed in 12 months at the cost of N6.6billion, would be funded by the deduction of 400Million Naira monthly from State’s Internally Generated Revenue.

Tasie-Amadi said contract for the dualisation of the first phase of Ahoada Omoku Road has been awarded to Julius Berger . The project will be 15.2 metre wide, with drains and street lights  and will cost N9.5Billion.

The Commissioner for Works explained that the construction of Omerelu internal roads has been awarded to Monier Construction Company (Nigeria) Limited at the cost of N 4.4Billion.

“This project would also be funded by deduction of N500million  monthly from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.”

