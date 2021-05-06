Assemblies of God Nigeria Church Loses Former General Superintendent

Thursday, May 6, 2021 3:17 pm
Reverend Dr Charles Osueke, one time General Superintendent (GS) of the Assemblies of God Nigeria is dead. He was 79.
He died in Enugu earlier today, 6 May, 2021 and his corpse was taken to the morgue awaiting burial arrangements.
He was ill last week, was taken to the hospital and later returned home.
He headed the church for 22 years and 8 months. He retired in 2010 but since he was not tired, he was made Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman for life.
