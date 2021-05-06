Assemblies of God Nigeria Church Loses Former General Superintendent

Assemblies of God Nigeria Church Loses Former General Superintendent

Thursday, May 6, 2021 3:17 pm


Assemblies of God Nigeria Church, Reverend Dr Charles Osueke

Reverend Dr Charles Osueke, one time General Superintendent (GS) of the Assemblies of God Nigeria is dead. He was 79.

He died in Enugu earlier today, 6 May, 2021 and his corpse was taken to the morgue awaiting burial arrangements.

He was ill last week, was taken to the hospital and later returned home.

He headed the church for 22 years and 8 months. He retired in 2010 but since he was not tired, he was made Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman for life.

The late Osueke born on May 31, 1942, in Umuomumu, Mbieri, Mbaitolu in Imo State. Some of his major achievements. according to a Vanguard report include the launch of the Decade of Harvest which resulted in great missionary work and revival across Nigeria, Evangel University, Evangel Camp Okpoto, Peniel annual convention of the church, among others. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Mrs Blessing Osueke, three children and many grandchildren.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Gov. Wike: defends appointment of new Chief Judge for Rivers 4 mins ago

    IPOB’s separatist agitation: Wike’s patriotic voice
    Dapo Abiodun 47 mins ago

    I will not reverse minimum wage or slash salaries – Abiodun assures Ogun workers
    1 hour ago

    2022 FIFA World Cup’s African qualifiers now to begin in September
    Idris Elba 2 hours ago

    Idris Elba to host Africa Day Concert 2021
    7 hours ago

    Taliban kills 11 govt forces in overnight attacks in Afghanistan
    A pro-union banner and the British Union flag are pictured in a field near the Scottish borders, on September 11, 2014. Voters in Scotland and Wales will on Thursday be heading to the polls in highly-anticipated parliamentary elections which could determine the future of Britain’s union. 8 hours ago

    Scottish, Welsh elections could determine future of British union
    8 hours ago

    My “detention” experience- Father Mbaka
    Ukaeje John Emeka: arrested leader of a syndicate selling and buying human organs for trafficking to foreigners. 9 hours ago

    EFCC arrests ‘human organs’ trafficker’ in Port Harcourt