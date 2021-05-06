Assemblies of God Nigeria Church Loses Former General Superintendent

Reverend Dr Charles Osueke, one time General Superintendent (GS) of the Assemblies of God Nigeria is dead. He was 79.

He died in Enugu earlier today, 6 May, 2021 and his corpse was taken to the morgue awaiting burial arrangements.

He was ill last week, was taken to the hospital and later returned home.

He headed the church for 22 years and 8 months. He retired in 2010 but since he was not tired, he was made Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman for life.

The late Osueke born on May 31, 1942, in Umuomumu, Mbieri, Mbaitolu in Imo State. Some of his major achievements. according to a Vanguard report include the launch of the Decade of Harvest which resulted in great missionary work and revival across Nigeria, Evangel University, Evangel Camp Okpoto, Peniel annual convention of the church, among others. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Mrs Blessing Osueke, three children and many grandchildren.