Buhari reacts to release of forestry school students

Thursday, May 6, 2021 8:06 am


Screen grab from the video released by the bandits showing the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of the 27 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, near Kaduna.

The president in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, late Wednesday night, congratulated the friends and families of the students over their release.

He also congratulated the government and people of Kaduna State following the happy end to the saga.

The president said: “We are happy they have been released.

“We express our deep appreciation to all the actors who contributed one way or the other to this happy outcome, in particular the defence and security agencies, the officials of the Ministry of Environment and the government of Kaduna State.

”We thank Nigerians for their prayers.”

Buhari called for steadfastness and security awareness on the part of citizens and the law enforcement agencies.

He deplored the increasing politicization of security issues in the country by opportunistic politicians.

The president appealed for the release of the students of Greenfield University and all other citizens held in captivity.

He expressed the strong determination of his administration to ensure that Nigerians lived in ”a country where everyone can move where they want, when they want without the fear of kidnapping and banditry.”

