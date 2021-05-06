Buhari suspends Hadiza Bala Usman as NPA CEO

Thursday, May 6, 2021 10:35 pm


Hadiza-Bala-Usman, MD, NPA

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). He appointed Mohammed Koko to replace her in an Acting Capacity.
Usman was first appointed as the Managing Director of NPA in 2016, a tenure which Buhari renewed in January this year for another period of five years.
Apart from being a founding member of All Progressives Congress, she was one of the arrowheads of Bring Back Our Girls campaign and was the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2016.

