Kogi: Gunmen release abducted council boss

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After what must have been four harrowing nights in captivity, the kidnapped Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area, LGA in Kogi State, Hon. Pius Kolawole has regained his freedom from his abductors.

The Council Chairman was abducted five days ago, specifically on Saturday while returning to Kogi State from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. A Commissioner with the Kogi State Pension Board was killed in the attack.

A family source who spoke with the Nigerianpost said the Chairman was welcome and received by jubilant supporters and Family members in his hometown Egbe.

According to the family source the Council Chairman is hale and hearty and has reunited with his family and teaming supporters.

Efforts to reach the Kogi State Police Command to confirm his release and whether he was rescued by the command proved difficult as the Commissioner and the Police Public Relations Officer could not be reached on phone.

The News reports that the gunmen made contact with the family on Sunday night demanding M50 million ransome for his freedom.

The State government in a statement vowed to secure his release without felsy