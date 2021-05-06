Modion Communications wins Africa’s PR prize, the Sabre Awards

By Odion Aleibua

In 2018, two years after I founded Modion Communications, my entire team went to #Ghana for a retreat. My friend TSUWA THOMPSON, a business development expert in Ghana was our coach.

During a lecture, Thompson threw a curveball. To test how well we’ve internalised the Agency’s vision, he asked every member of the team to write down the vision & share it with him secretly. More than 97% of the responses said we wanted to dominate #Africa’s PR space.

Three years down the line, we have won back-to-back Africa’s most coveted #PR prize, the #SabreAwards. In 2020, we secured double Sabre Diamonds on our debut participation, with our gripping teaser activation, #SeeFinish for Leadway Assurance, and #Gokada2.0, a crisis management campaign for Gokada.

This year’s recognition is for our CSR campaign for Lumos Global, an international renewable brand, tagged ‘Touching Lives Through A Determined School Child – Dele Fathia’. The entry came tops in a category with competitive entries from Kenya’s Oxygène Marketing Communication; Nigeria’s Integrated Indigo; Mauritius’ Circus! Advertising and multinational agency, Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Centenary Bank of Uganda.

In addition, Modion Communications’ 2021 winning entry has been shortlisted for the grand Platinum SABRE Award to be announced during the award ceremony on May 27, 2021. Other nominees include Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communications; Project Fabric Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya; Rebuilding Stakeholders’ Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa and Shoprite Group Corporate Image — The Shoprite Group Communications Team.

To further crown this year’s recognitions, Modion Communications two other entries received CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE in their respective categories. The campaign, ‘How Rugged Is Your Jeep?’, an internal communications campaign for Old Mutual Nigeria, was recognised under the Employee Communications category. The ’50 Shades of Happiness’ campaign for Leadway Assurance got a certificate of excellence under the Financial & Professional Services category.

Our wins have come on the back of competing with the best home-grown and multinational PR agencies on the continent. But is even more satisfying is that our recognitions are for diverse campaigns in crisis management, corporate social responsibility, brand activation, financial PR and internal communication, a testament to the agency’s range in providing cutting edge 360 boutique services for our variegated clientele base.”

Our job is not done yet, but rest assured that Africa will surely know and call our name even more. #prislife # #marketing