My “detention” experience- Father Mbaka

When he disappeared from circulation two days ago, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, caused a stir. His parishioners and other Catholic faithful went berserk in Enugu and accused the Directorate of State Service of detaining him, an accusation which the agency publicly denied.

However, Mbaka, yesterday, 5 May, revealed his whereabouts. He was held hostage by Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga.

Mbaka revealed that the plot was to keep him “incommunicado for 30 days,” the period of which he would meditate and pray over his activuties. Reason: He prayered for Nnamdi KANU, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

He said he begged that he be allowed to speak to worshippers at the Adoration Ground, but he was turned down

He was released after protesters bombarded the Bishop’s Court, demanding his release.

He told the howling congregation:

“I also begged them to allow me send another priest to come and celebrate mass for you today, they said No.

“Are you the owner of my mouth?

“You can’t tell me who to bless.

“If you are not happy that I blessed someone, you have your own mouth, you can curse the person.”

