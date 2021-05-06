My “detention” experience- Father Mbaka

My “detention” experience- Father Mbaka

Thursday, May 6, 2021 8:47 am


 

Father Ejike Mbaka

 

When he disappeared from circulation two days ago, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, caused a stir. His parishioners and other Catholic faithful went berserk in Enugu and accused the Directorate of State Service of detaining him, an accusation which the agency publicly denied.
However, Mbaka, yesterday, 5 May, revealed his whereabouts. He was held hostage by Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga.
Mbaka revealed that the plot was to keep him “incommunicado for 30 days,” the period of which he would meditate and pray over his activuties. Reason: He prayered for Nnamdi KANU, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.
He said he begged that he be allowed to speak to worshippers at the Adoration Ground, but he was turned down
He was released after protesters bombarded the Bishop’s Court, demanding his release.
He told the howling congregation:
“I also begged them to allow me send another priest to come and celebrate mass for you today, they said No.
“Are you the owner of my mouth?
“You can’t tell me who to bless.
“If you are not happy that I blessed someone, you have your own mouth, you can curse the person.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ukaeje John Emeka: arrested leader of a syndicate selling and buying human organs for trafficking to foreigners. 24 mins ago

    EFCC arrests ‘human organs’ trafficker’ in Port Harcourt
    Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino, FIFA President 54 mins ago

    Women’s Club World Cup coming soon, Infantino says
    Screen grab from the video released by the bandits showing the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna 1 hour ago

    Buhari reacts to release of forestry school students
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 52 new infections, 2 deaths
    Rajendra-Kapila: dies from COVID-19 infection 1 hour ago

    Fully vaccinated infectious diseases expert dies of Covid-19   
    2 hours ago

    Pastor Adeboye loses son
    7 hours ago

    Reminiscences: Adedibu’s Hilarious Encounter with a Pastor and an Imam
    7 hours ago

    Modion Communications wins Africa’s PR prize, the Sabre Awards