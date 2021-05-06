Pastor Adeboye Loses Son

Dare, one of the biological sons of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, is dead. He was 42.

TNG reported that Dare who pastors one of the Abuja branches of the church officiated on Sunday. “He however asked not to be disturbed after getting home from church. He retired to his bedroom, slept but did not wake up.”

According to insider sources who confided in TNG, it was when his wife, Temiloluwa Adeboye, noticed her husband’s unusual sleeping hours and could not reach him on phone that she raised the alarm and he was discovered dead. The younger Adeboye was neither sick nor on medication when the tragic incident happened.”

When Dare marked his 42nd birthday in June last year (he would have been 43 in June 2021), Pastor Adeboye described him as his first miracle child. He wrote on his Facebook page:

“Our first miracle child. We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who needs a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in JESUS name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom and the whole Adeboye dynasty.”

Confirming the sad development, one of the top shots in the RCCG family, according to TNG, said: “Shock. Disbelief. Tears. Thanksgiving. Praise. Total submission to the will of God. Pastor Dare’s death is painful, unexpected but who dares question God?”