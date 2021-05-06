Pastor Adeboye’s son’s death: Nigerians react

By Nehru Odeh

Since the news of the death of Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG. Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, broke, Nigerians have been reacting to his untimely demise. Dare, who was assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 died in his sleep in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Mohammadu Buhari extended deepest sympathies to the family pf Pastor Adeboye.

The President, commiserating with members of RCCG, urged them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures, that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity. He also prayed God to grant the departed rest and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed that the VP visited Pastor Adeboye and his wife in the early hours of Thursday to condole with them on the demise of their son. The Vice-President, according to Akande, was accompanied by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, commiserated with Pastor Adeboye through his Twitter handle, saying his thoughts and prayers are with the family. He prayed God to comfort and strengthen him and his family.

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on his part, also took to Twitter to condole with the cleric, his family and the entire RCCG community and prayed that the Almighty grant him (the cleric) needed strength to mourn the loss.

However, Leke Adeboye reacted to his brother’s death on his Facebook page quoting Isaiah 57:11, which says that the righteous are taken away to be spared from disaster and evil. ”The righteous man perishes [at the hand of evil], and no one takes it to heart; faithful and devout men are taken away while no one understands that the righteous person is taken away [to be spared] from disaster and evil”

Dele Momodu, veteran journalist and publisher, Ovation magazine took to Instagram to express sadness over Dare’s untimely death, as he prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest. According to Momodu, nothing can be more devastating to his parents, immediate family, the body of Christ and his friends, adding that nobody can query God. “I received with utmost sadness the untimely death of our very dear Brother, Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of Pastor & Mrs Enoch Adejare Adeboye. Nothing could be more devastating to his parents, immediate family, members of the body of Christ, friends and associates but who are we to query God? May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he said.

Former presidential candidate and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement Oby Ezekwesili also took to Twitter on Thursday to react to Dare’s death, saying the godly often die before their time. “This cuts hard, Pastor @DareAdeboye. We find comfort in the word of God,” she wrote.

“Good people pass away; the godly often die before their time. But no one seems to care or wonder why. No one seems to understand that God is protecting them from the evil to come. Isaiah 57:1.”

In an official statement on Thursday via its verified Twitter handle, @rccghq, the Redeemed Christian Church of God said though it was shaken by the sudden death of the young cleric, its anchor remained Jesus Christ.

The statement read, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain. It is the wish of the family to be granted privacy at this moment and that prayers be offered on their behalf.”