Scottish, Welsh elections could determine future of British union

Scottish, Welsh elections could determine future of British union

Thursday, May 6, 2021 9:31 am


A pro-union banner and the British Union flag are pictured in a field near the Scottish borders, on September 11, 2014. Voters in Scotland and Wales will on Thursday be heading to the polls in highly-anticipated parliamentary elections which could determine the future of Britain’s union.

A pro-union banner and the British Union flag are pictured in a field near the Scottish borders, on September 11, 2014. Voters in Scotland and Wales will on Thursday be heading to the polls in highly-anticipated parliamentary elections which could determine the future of Britain’s union.

Voters in Scotland and Wales will on Thursday be heading to the polls  in highly-anticipated parliamentary elections which could determine the future of Britain’s union.

Citizens in Scotland and Wales will cast their votes for the devolved parliaments from 6am GMT to 9pm GMT.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which is pro Scottish independence, is likely to win the election again according to opinion polls but it is unclear whether they can seal a majority in the Scottish parliament.

If they succeed, party leader Nicola Sturgeon has previously stated she will give citizens the opportunity  to have a say on whether Scotland should break away from Britain and be its own separate state.

Sturgeon would, however, wait until after the nation has curbed the Coronavirus to hold the referendum.

Scotland voted 55 per cent to 45 per cent in 2014 to stay as part of the British union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been dismissive of a second referendum for Scotland, saying the 2014 vote still holds.

Critics though say that came before Britain exited the European Union, which the majority of Scots did not want.

Wales is also holding its parliamentary election on the same day.

Mark Drakeford, of the left-wing Welsh Labour, is keen to have a second term leading the Welsh parliament.

However, latest polls show while his party could gain the most seats, they may not gain a majority either.

This could see him forming a coalition with fellow left-wing party Plaid Cymru, whose leader Adam Price is calling for an independence referendum within five years if his party wins a majority.(dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Taliban kills 11 govt forces in overnight attacks in Afghanistan
    1 hour ago

    My “detention” experience- Father Mbaka
    Ukaeje John Emeka: arrested leader of a syndicate selling and buying human organs for trafficking to foreigners. 1 hour ago

    EFCC arrests ‘human organs’ trafficker’ in Port Harcourt
    Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino, FIFA President 2 hours ago

    Women’s Club World Cup coming soon, Infantino says
    Screen grab from the video released by the bandits showing the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna 2 hours ago

    Buhari reacts to release of forestry school students
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 52 new infections, 2 deaths
    Rajendra-Kapila: dies from COVID-19 infection 2 hours ago

    Fully vaccinated infectious diseases expert dies of Covid-19   
    3 hours ago

    Pastor Adeboye loses son